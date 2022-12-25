Aryans College to organise blood donation camp

Srinagar, Dec 25: A blood donation and health check up camp would be organized with the support PGIMER (Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research), Chandigarh at Aryans Institute of Nursing & Aryans College of Pharmacy, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh on 28 January.
The PGI team including doctors, nurses and technicians will conduct a thorough medical checkup of voluntary and eligible donors to donate blood. Medical guidance and prescription will be given to the students, parents, faculty members & local residents of nearby villages.