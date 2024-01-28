Aryans delegation meets HP Governor

Srinagar, Jan 28: A delegation from Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh today met with Shiv Pratap Shukla, Governor, Himachal Pradesh in Himachal Bhawan, Chandigarh.

Dr Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group while greeting the Governor said that tri-city has become the most preferred destination among students. While making the Governor aware about the past 17 years of its activities, he said that the Aryans has emerged as the first choice for needy and deserving students of Himachal Pradesh as various scholarship programs are being offered.

HP Governor attentively listened to all the welfare schemes being offered at Aryans Group of Colleges and he also assured his visit to Aryans. It is to be mentioned that established in 2007, Aryans Group is spread over 20-acre lush green land on Chandigarh-Patiala Highway, Near Chandigarh and catering over 4000 students from different parts of the country. The organization is committed to provide high quality education to its students.