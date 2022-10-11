Aryans delegation meets Punjab CM

While addressing the players, Yash Pal Sharma, who is senior patron of Punjab Secretariat Cricket Club, told the media persons that besides working in the offices, the employees should also be aware of their health. Sports play a very important role in a person’s life and make a person healthy and optimistic. He said that he himself played for the club for a long time. He apprised the members, players & guests about the achievements of PSCC in previous years.

Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group of Colleges while motivating the players said that Aryans always look forward to spreading educational services in the state as well as to encouraging the youth towards sports & for Avengers Cup, the Group is a major contributor to the PSCC jersey. He assured the players and the team management that he would continue to be associated with the club in the future and strive for better performance of the club from time to time.