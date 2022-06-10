Aryans Group of Colleges, Chandigarh launches “Aryans JK Super 50” for tribal students

Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhury, Secretary, Tribal Affairs Dept JK while addressing the Tribal students of Jammu said that it is a great initiative of Aryans under Corporate Social Responsibility. For the program the students have come from such areas where the students are deprived of Technical Education due to very less colleges & less facilities & also they can't afford high fee structure outside Kashmir. But Aryans have taken a step towards their education & empowerment and they will not charge any extra tuition fee.

Dr. Abdul Khabir, Deputy Director, Tribal Affairs Dept. JK said that SC/ ST students of Jammu & Kashmir get only Rs 30,000/- per annum as Tuition Fee instead of Rs 80,000/- as compared to other States because fees have not been revised in JK in the last one- two decades.