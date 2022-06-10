Aryans Group of Colleges, Chandigarh launches “Aryans JK Super 50” for tribal students

Srinagar , June 10: A program "Aryans JK super 50" was organised by Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh in Panchayat Bhawan, Jammu. The 50 needy & deserving students were shortlisted under this program. For the program hundreds of applications were received for various Technical Courses at Aryans. The event was Virtually graced by Dr. Shahid Iqbal Chowdhury, IAS, Secretary, Tribal affairs department as chief guest while the Guest of Honour were Dr Abdul Khabir, Deputy Director, Tribal Affairs Department, JK & Ajeet Angral, Nodal Officer, Prime Minister Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS), Jk. Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group presided over.
Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhury, Secretary, Tribal Affairs Dept JK while addressing the Tribal students of Jammu said that it is a great initiative of Aryans under Corporate Social Responsibility. For the program the students have come from such areas where the students are deprived of Technical Education due to very less colleges & less facilities & also they can't afford high fee structure outside Kashmir. But Aryans have taken a step towards their education & empowerment and they will not charge any extra tuition fee.
Dr. Abdul Khabir, Deputy Director, Tribal Affairs Dept. JK said that SC/ ST students of Jammu & Kashmir get only Rs 30,000/- per annum as Tuition Fee instead of Rs 80,000/- as compared to other States because fees have not been revised in JK in the last one- two decades.
Prof Ajeet Angral, Nodal Officer PMSSS, JK said that for JK students to pursue higher education outside state special scholarship schemes are there & the students with great potential belonging to remote areas must be awarded. This is great that Aryans Group is at forefront to conduct such drives, he appreciated.
Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group while thanking the Tribal Affairs Department, JK said that the needy deserving 50 Students for Aryans Super 50 program have been shortlisted on Merit cum Mean Basis. The existing Aryans JK students are not only academically strong in Engineering, Management, Law, Pharmacy, Nursing, Agriculture, education etc. but they are making the state proud by doing Innovations too.
Dr. Garima Thakur, Deputy Director, Aryans Group made a detailed presentation on various technical programs offered at Aryans Group. Later, Mrs. Manpreet Mann, Dean, Scholarship explained various Scholarships Program including Post Matric Scholarship, Minority along with eligibility criteria where the selected students could be benefited. On the occasion, Faculty members of Aryans Group including Er. Jaswinder Singh, Er. Anil Kumar, Er. Rayees, Er. Saqib, Er. Ankita Thakur were present.