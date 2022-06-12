Aryans Group of Colleges felicitates 40 Kashmiri artists

Srinagar: To promote young artists of Kashmir, Aryans Group of Colleges, Chandigarh organised an event "Stars of Kashmir" here.
The event was attended by Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary, Tribal Affairs Deptas Chief Guest while Mehmood Ahmad Shah, Director Industries and Commerce Kashmir; M. Shafeeq Chek, Director Social Welfare Department Kashmir & Muhammad Haroun Malik, Special Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department as Guest of Honour. Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group presided over the event.
Aryans in a statement said the artists from various categories including singers, Youtubers, Influencers and social activists, Music Bands were honoured in the event.
Dr Anshu Kataria said that “Aryans is the first choice of J&K students outside Kashmir to pursue higher education.”
“In the event, around 40 stars from Kashmir including Bashir Kotur, actor; Gulzar Fighter, actor; Adnan Shah, Influencer; Popping Sam, dancer; Bilal Bhagat, cinematographer; Anees Bhat, photographer; MJ Star, dancer; Yasir, musician; Asif, musician; Behzad Mallah, Stand Up; Jallad, Youtuber; Tariq Ghani, Influencer; Waqar Khan, singer; Atif Khan, social activist; Shazia Bhat, Fashion Blogger; Kral Koor, potter; Musaib Bhat, Youtuber; RajaAdam, magician; Sethi Express, Youtuber; Kashmiri Kalkharabs, Youtuber; Idrees Mir, Youtuber; Rapper Ashu, Rap; Rap Kid Arfat, Rap; Umar Nazir, Singer; Babbar Mudasir, Singer; Ishfaq kawa, musician; Mehmeet Syed, singer; Yawar Abdal, singer; Mohammad Muneem( Alif) were honoured by Aryans Group.