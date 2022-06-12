Aryans Group of Colleges felicitates 40 Kashmiri artists

Srinagar: To promote young artists of Kashmir, Aryans Group of Colleges, Chandigarh organised an event "Stars of Kashmir" here.

The event was attended by Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary, Tribal Affairs Deptas Chief Guest while Mehmood Ahmad Shah, Director Industries and Commerce Kashmir; M. Shafeeq Chek, Director Social Welfare Department Kashmir & Muhammad Haroun Malik, Special Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department as Guest of Honour. Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group presided over the event.

Aryans in a statement said the artists from various categories including singers, Youtubers, Influencers and social activists, Music Bands were honoured in the event.