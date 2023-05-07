Aryans Group pays tribute to famous singer Shiv Kumar Batalvi

Srinagar, May 7: To pay tribute to Shiv Kumar Batalvi on his 50-th death anniversary, Sargam Society of Indian Music & Arts , Mohali, and Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh organised a musical programme on Saturday.
The porgramme was organised at Randhawa Auditorium, Sec 16, Chandigarh. The event commenced with the lamp lighting ceremony and mementos were presented to singers during the felicitation ceremony.
The event was graced by S. Gulzar Sandhu, a close associate of Shiv Kumar Batalvi as chief guest while Rita Juneja, DGM, Head, PNB, Mohali; Deepak Manmohan, Former Director, World Punjabi Centre; MP Gupta, music connoisseur were guests of honour. Ashwani Garg, Chairman, SVIET, Banur presided over the function.
Gulzar while paying tribute mentioned that the poetry of Shiv Kumar Batalvi is a heritage equal to that of the great Punjab poets of the past. His poems are embraced and loved by all Punjabi people throughout the world and have been sung by "qawwals, pop stars, folksters and ghazal maestros."