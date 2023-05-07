Aryans Group pays tribute to famous singer Shiv Kumar Batalvi

The porgramme was organised at Randhawa Auditorium, Sec 16, Chandigarh. The event commenced with the lamp lighting ceremony and mementos were presented to singers during the felicitation ceremony.

The event was graced by S. Gulzar Sandhu, a close associate of Shiv Kumar Batalvi as chief guest while Rita Juneja, DGM, Head, PNB, Mohali; Deepak Manmohan, Former Director, World Punjabi Centre; MP Gupta, music connoisseur were guests of honour. Ashwani Garg, Chairman, SVIET, Banur presided over the function.