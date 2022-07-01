Aryans Group signs MoU with Canadian college

Srinagar July 1: Canadian Beta College of Business & Technology, Toronto, Canada, has joined hands with Chandigarh based Aryans Group of Colleges (AGC).
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Dr. Richa Jaiswal, Director, Beta College and Manpreet Mann, Dean, Aryans Group of Colleges at Aryans Campus. This MoU is an important development for Aryans Engineering and Management programmes.
Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group, said that Beta College is one of the renowned colleges of Toronto, Canada, and this collaboration will help Aryans students to get international educational exposure. He added that these “type of collaborations help to organize student exchange programmes that are beneficial to both the students as well as colleges.”
Dr. Richa, Director, Beta College, while speaking on the occasion, said that the Canadian Universities and Colleges keep on updating their course curriculum on a regular basis according to the needs of the industry. She further added that the MoU would help the students of Aryans to update themselves with the rapid growth in the technology.