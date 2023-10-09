Aryans law students excel in Punjabi University Patiala results

Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group congratulated the students and faculty for the hard work. He said that Aryans students are doing well not only in academics but in sports, innovations and culture also. Such excellent results by the students add more name and fame to the College, added Kataria.

It is to be mentioned that Aryans was the only Law College in the region to be associated with Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) in the years 2019, 2020 and 2021. For the first time, Pearson VUE on behalf of Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has made Aryans College of Law the Exam Centre for Law School Admission Test (LSAT). The score of the test is being used by famous law schools of America and Canada including Harward, Yale, Stanford University, British Columbia and Chicago.