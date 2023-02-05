Aryans law students shine in Punjabi University results

In BALLB, 4th semester examination, Adarash bagged 1st position with 72.8%, Charanjeet bagged 2nd position with 72% respectively and Hardeep bagged 3rd position with 71.2% marks.

Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group congratulated the students and faculty for the hard work. He said that Aryans students are doing well not only in academics but in sports, innovations, cultural also. Such excellent results by the students add more name and fame to the college, added Kataria.