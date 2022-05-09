Aryans Law students visit Punjab & Haryana High Court

Srinagar, May 9: A visit to Punjab and Haryana High Court was organized by Aryans College of Law, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh for LLB and BA-LLB students to enhance the knowledge of their domain.
Hundreds of Aryans law students learnt various processes for trials, justice during this visit.
Students also got an opportunity to meet Advocate General, Punjab, . Anmol Rattan Sidhu. He encouraged the students to stay focused and determined. He advised students to start their practices as advocates from the trial courts.