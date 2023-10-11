Aryans nursing students lead fight against dengue

Dr Ravinder Kaur (senior surgeon), Kalomajra said that with dengue cases rising here, the state government is gearing up to tackle the disease with a multi-pronged strategy. The health department is taking all the required measures to curb the disease. People should know that the mosquito breeds in stagnant water. The teams are visiting houses and even organising area-wise campaigns, she added.

Kaur said that a major challenge that’s limiting efforts is the lack of awareness among people about preventive measures. They casually throw away ice-cream cups, curd containers or coconuts. They never think rainwater can accumulate in them and become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.