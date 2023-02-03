Aryans observes World Cancer Day

Srinagar, Feb 3: With the aim to create awareness about the importance of preventive measures of cancer, World Cancer Day was celebrated today under the theme “Close the Care Gap” at Aryans Institute of Nursing, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh in association with Paras Hospital, Panchkula.
Dr. Chitresh Agarwal, Senior Consultant Medical Oncology and Hematology Oncology, Paras Hospital, Panchkula interacted with the students of B. Sc. Nursing, GNM, ANM, B. Pharmacy and D. Pharmacy. Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group presided over the seminar.
While addressing students Dr. Chitresh said that cancer is becoming one of the fastest spreading non-communicable diseases not only among Indians but also among people across the world. According to an estimate, by the year 2030, cancer will overtake heart disease and diabetes to become the most common lifestyle disease.
Speaking during the health talk, Dr. Chitresh further said that the initial symptoms of cancer should not be ignored as “they can help to catch the disease in the early stages and cure it completely.”
He tried to dispel two important misconceptions, “first that cancer is incurable and second that cancer treatment is expensive.” Early screening and detection are the key to cancer prevention, said Dr. Chitresh
On the occasion, various student activities including quiz competition and slogan writing were organised. Founded in 2000, World Cancer Day celebrated Worldwide on 4 February aims to improve education, raise awareness and inspire personal, collective and government action to provide access to lifesaving cancer treatment and care for the millions of people worldwide with cancer.