Aryans observes World Cancer Day

Dr. Chitresh Agarwal, Senior Consultant Medical Oncology and Hematology Oncology, Paras Hospital, Panchkula interacted with the students of B. Sc. Nursing, GNM, ANM, B. Pharmacy and D. Pharmacy. Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group presided over the seminar.

While addressing students Dr. Chitresh said that cancer is becoming one of the fastest spreading non-communicable diseases not only among Indians but also among people across the world. According to an estimate, by the year 2030, cancer will overtake heart disease and diabetes to become the most common lifestyle disease.