Aryans observes World Cancer Day

Srinagar , Feb 4: With the aim to create awareness about the importance of preventive measures of cancer, World Cancer Day was celebrated today at Aryans Institute of Nursing, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh.

Dr Jayashree Deshmukh, MD Radiation Oncology, Dept of Radiation Oncology, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, Punjab interacted with the students of BSc Nursing, GNM, ANM, B Pharmacy and D Pharmacy.

While addressing students, Dr Deshmukh said that cancer is becoming one of the fastest spreading non-communicable diseases not only among Indians, but also among people across the world. According to an estimate, by the year 2030, cancer will overtake heart disease and diabetes to become the most common lifestyle disease. The initial symptoms of cancer should not be ignored, she asserted.