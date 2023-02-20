Aryans organises cultural programme on World Day for Social Justice

Srinagar, Feb 20: To highlight the importance of World Day for Social Justice, Aryans College of Law, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh organised a street play. Aryans LLB and BA LLB students participated and portrayed various social issues and acts for women on this year’s theme:”Overcoming Barriers and Unleashing Opportunities for Social Justice.”
Dr. Garima Thakur, Deputy Director, Aryans Group said that the Nukkad Natak’ highlighted the status of women in Indian society and focused on the violence they face at home and outside in the forms of “domestic violence, eve-teasing, and rape, to name a few.”
“Millions of girls and women around the world face injustices, like being denied an education, forced into an early marriage, or made victims of gender-based violence,” added Thakur.
Further Navneet Kaur, Head, Aryans College of Law added that various injustices prevent girls and women from reaching their full potential. “It is necessary to promote women’s participation in employment and ensure economic and social protection, unemployment, ill-health, maternity, child bearing, widowhood, disability and old age.” Hundreds of the audience witnessed this nukkad natak.
It is to be mentioned that World Day of Social Justice is marked annually on February 20. The main goal of the day is to raise a voice against social injustice and to bring together diverse communities around the world in an effort to eradicate poverty, physical discrimination, gender inequalities, religious discrimination and illiteracy, and create a society that is socially integrated.