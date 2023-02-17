Aryans organises Scholarship Mela

Srinagar, Feb 17: The Aryans Group of Colleges and Aryans Overseas today inaugurated scholarship mela in 51st Rose Fest in Chandigarh.
Aryans Scholarship Mela was inaugurated in the fest where Hargunjit Kaur, Secretary Tourism was Chief Guest and Rohit Gupta, PCS, Director Tourism was guest of honour. Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group presided over.
Dr. Anshu Kataria said that in the past, Aryans have participated many times in the Rose Festival. “This year also the scholarship mela is being organised for the students of tricity and neighboring state who are seeking admission in Engineering, Law, Management, Pharmacy, Nursing, Paramedical, Polytechnic Diploma etc as well as study abroad programs. The eligible students would get 10%- 100% scholarship on merit cum mean basis,” added Kataria.
Dr. Garima Thakur, Deputy Director, Aryans Group said that the students who will visit Aryans stall will also get a chance to win a laptop after filling the coupons. The lucky draw would be on 19 February and the result would be announced, Thakur added.
Shikha Jaiswal, Head, International Admissions further said that many activities will be organised where prizes and gifts would also be given. The students can also call on Aryans helpline number 9878108888 or can visit www.aryans.edu.in for any admission related queries.
During the fest various cultural programmes and musical evenings would be organised where bollywood and pollywood stars would enthral the audience. “It is expected that over 2 lakh people would visit the fest in a day.”
Manider Buttar, famous Punjabi singer would entertain audience on 18 February while internationally renowned Adnan Sami will enthral all in closing day on 19February.
It is to be mentioned that, established in 2007, Aryans campus is located on Chandigarh–Patiala highway, near Chandigarh and has lush green 20 acres pollution free campus while Aryans Overseas for study abroad programs is situated opposite Taj, sec -17, Chandigarh. Aryans Group has been serving the educational and intellectual interests of the youth in a commendable manner.