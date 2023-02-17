Aryans organises Scholarship Mela

Aryans Scholarship Mela was inaugurated in the fest where Hargunjit Kaur, Secretary Tourism was Chief Guest and Rohit Gupta, PCS, Director Tourism was guest of honour. Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group presided over.

Dr. Anshu Kataria said that in the past, Aryans have participated many times in the Rose Festival. “This year also the scholarship mela is being organised for the students of tricity and neighboring state who are seeking admission in Engineering, Law, Management, Pharmacy, Nursing, Paramedical, Polytechnic Diploma etc as well as study abroad programs. The eligible students would get 10%- 100% scholarship on merit cum mean basis,” added Kataria.