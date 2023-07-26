Aryans organises seminar on cyberspace trends

Srinagar July 26: “Emerging Trends in Cyber space” were discussed in a seminar jointly organised by Aryans College of Law, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh and District Bar Association, Chandigarh (UT).
Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh graced the occasion as chief guest while Adv. Bhupinder Rana, Secretary, Distt Bar Association was Guest of Honour. Dr. IK Walia, Assoc. Prof. Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Punjab was the keynote speaker.
Dr. Walia addressed various issues and crimes related to cyber technology and added that in the vast and constantly evolving cyberspace new trends are emerging that shape the way "we interact and communicate."
"These trends are driven by advancements in technology, changes in user behavior and increasing connectivity," she mentioned.
Dr. Anshu Kataria while addressing all the delegates mentioned that the rapid evolution of cyberspace also brings new threats and vulnerabilities." Staying informed about the latest trends in cyber security can help individuals and organisations protect themselves from cyber-attacks, data breaches and other online security threats."