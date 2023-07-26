Aryans organises seminar on cyberspace trends

Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh graced the occasion as chief guest while Adv. Bhupinder Rana, Secretary, Distt Bar Association was Guest of Honour. Dr. IK Walia, Assoc. Prof. Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Punjab was the keynote speaker.

Dr. Walia addressed various issues and crimes related to cyber technology and added that in the vast and constantly evolving cyberspace new trends are emerging that shape the way "we interact and communicate."