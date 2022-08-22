Aryans Scholarship Mela to be held in Shopian

Shopian: For the first time in Shopian region, Chandigarh based Aryans Group of Colleges is going to conduct a scholarship test. The test would be conducted on 24 August at Govt. Boys Higher Secondary School, Shopian.
Rayees Ahmed, Head, JK Admission, Aryans Group said that in Aryans Scholarship Mela, the selected students would get 10%- 100% scholarship on merit cum mean basis.
The students can also call on Aryans helpline number 98781-08888 for any admission related queries. It is to be mentioned that, established in 2007, Aryans campus is located on Chandigarh–Patiala highway, near Chandigarh and has lush green 20 acres pollution free campus and has become the destination for JK students.
Aryans Group has been serving the educational and intellectual interests of the youth in a commendable manner. The Group is running Engineering College, Law College, Pharmacy College, Management College, Business School, Education College, Agriculture College, and Nursing College.