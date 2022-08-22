Aryans Scholarship Mela to be held in Shopian

Shopian: For the first time in Shopian region, Chandigarh based Aryans Group of Colleges is going to conduct a scholarship test. The test would be conducted on 24 August at Govt. Boys Higher Secondary School, Shopian.

Rayees Ahmed, Head, JK Admission, Aryans Group said that in Aryans Scholarship Mela, the selected students would get 10%- 100% scholarship on merit cum mean basis.