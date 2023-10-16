Aryans students observe World Anesthesia Day

The students from various courses including MT Anesthesia, Operation theatre, Cardiac Care, Radiology and Imaging Technology, Medical Lab Science etc participated in different activities.

Itrat Fatima, Faculty, Aryans Paramedical College said that the day is celebrated to honor the anesthetists, who help the patients undergo painless surgery. “There has been significant progress in the field of anesthesia along with the Information technology revolution in the last few decades leading to development of sophisticated machines. This day serves as a reminder of the continuous improvements in anesthesia practice and the efforts of anesthesiologists and other healthcare professionals to ensure the well-being of patients during surgical and medical procedures, she highlighted,” a statement said.