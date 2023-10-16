Aryans students observe World Anesthesia Day

Srinagar, Oct 16: To raise awareness of the role of anesthesia in healthcare, Aryans Paramedical College, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh observed the World Anesthesia Day.
The students from various courses including MT Anesthesia, Operation theatre, Cardiac Care, Radiology and Imaging Technology, Medical Lab Science etc participated in different activities.
Itrat Fatima, Faculty, Aryans Paramedical College said that the day is celebrated to honor the anesthetists, who help the patients undergo painless surgery. “There has been significant progress in the field of anesthesia along with the Information technology revolution in the last few decades leading to development of sophisticated machines. This day serves as a reminder of the continuous improvements in anesthesia practice and the efforts of anesthesiologists and other healthcare professionals to ensure the well-being of patients during surgical and medical procedures, she highlighted,” a statement said.
In the poster presentation, Burhan Hussain, Ritesh, Joti Ruksana and Atul; Majid and Sanjeet got 1st, 2nd and 3rd position respectively. While in the speech competition Sameer got 1st, Bilal Ahmed got 2nd position. Neha won first position in a quiz competition.
It is to be mentioned that World Anesthesia Day or National Anesthesia Day is celebrated on October 16 to mark the first successful demonstration of diethyl ether anesthesia in 1846. It is considered as one of the most significant events in the history of medicine.