Aryans students visit agro tech fair in Chandigarh

Srinagar, Nov 7: Aryans Group of colleges arranged educational trip for their agriculture students in 15th edition of CII Agro Tech India-2022, an agricultural and food technology fair at the Parade Ground in Sector 17, Chandigarh. Aryans students of B.Sc. Agri and diploma agri with HoD Munish visited over 200 Agriculture company’s stalls and learnt the latest trends and technologies in the agricultural sciences. Experts from agri companies shared their knowledge with all and the students interacted enthusiastically.