Aryans students visit agro tech fair in Chandigarh

Srinagar, Nov 7: Aryans Group of colleges arranged educational trip for their agriculture students in 15th edition of CII Agro Tech India-2022, an agricultural and food technology fair at the Parade Ground in Sector 17, Chandigarh. Aryans students of B.Sc. Agri and diploma agri with HoD Munish visited over 200 Agriculture company’s stalls and learnt the latest trends and technologies in the agricultural sciences. Experts from agri companies shared their knowledge with all and the students interacted enthusiastically.
Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the fair which included 246 exhibitors, including 27 from as many as four foreign countries. The theme of this year’s edition was ‘Digital Transformation for Sustainable Agriculture & Food Security’, which encompasses focus on sustainable agriculture, technologies, enhancing productivity and profitability for various stakeholders in the agriculture chain, innovations for growth and sharing of best practices for agri excellence.