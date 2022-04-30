Aryans students visit Pharma Expo in Chandigarh

Srinagar Apr 29: Aryans Group of colleges arranged an educational trip for pharmacy students to North India’s largest Pharma and Lab Tech Expo at Sector 17, Chandigarh.
Aryans students of B. Pharma and D Pharma with Dr. Krishan Kumar, Principal and Kalindi Madaan HoD visited over 200 pharmaceutical company stalls and learned latest trends and technologies in the pharmaceuticals, drugs, and formulations.
Experts from pharma companies shared their knowledge with all and the students interacted enthusiastically. Students explored pharma manufacturing equipment, packaging, quality analytics, tablet coating, compression machines, lab equipment , and analytical tools.