Aryans to organise Scholarship Melas in Kashmir

Srinagar: Chandigarh based Aryans Group of Colleges is going to organise scholarship melas from 26 August to 5 September in various regions of Jammu and Kashmir.
Rayees Ahmed, Head, JK Admission, Aryans Group said that in Aryans Scholarship Mela, the selected students would get 10%- 100% scholarship on merit cum mean basis. The students can also call on Aryans helpline number 98781-08888 for any admission related queries.
Rayees further added that the scholarship mela would be organised at Dream Ways Education Group, Beehama Ganderbal on 26th August ; Paradise Career Experts, Noor Complex Near GDC Boys, Pulwama on 28th August; Dream Education Services New Bus Stand Handwara on 30th August; Al Mehad Career Consultancy Group Near Hista Higher Secondary School, K.P road Anantnag on 1st September; Delta educational consultancy, Kunzer near fire service station on 3rd September; Kashmir career avenues and educational services on 5th September.
It is to be mentioned that, established in 2007, Aryans campus is located on Chandigarh–Patiala highway, near Chandigarh and has lush green 20 acres pollution free campus and has become the destination for JK students.