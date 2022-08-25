Aryans to organise Scholarship Melas in Kashmir

Srinagar: Chandigarh based Aryans Group of Colleges is going to organise scholarship melas from 26 August to 5 September in various regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

Rayees Ahmed, Head, JK Admission, Aryans Group said that in Aryans Scholarship Mela, the selected students would get 10%- 100% scholarship on merit cum mean basis. The students can also call on Aryans helpline number 98781-08888 for any admission related queries.