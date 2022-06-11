Aryans to organise ‘Stars of Kashmir’ in Srinagar on June 12

Srinagar: Aryans Group of Colleges, Chandigarh is going to organise an event "Stars of Kashmir" in Srinagar to honour artists of Kashmir to promote young artists of the Valley. The theme of this event is to award the deserving.

The chief guest of the event would be Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, IAS, Tribal Affairs Department JK.

The artist from various categories including male and female singer, dancers, youtubers, influencers, social activists, music bands would be honoured in this event.