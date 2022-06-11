Aryans to organise ‘Stars of Kashmir’ in Srinagar on June 12

Srinagar: Aryans Group of Colleges, Chandigarh is going to organise an event "Stars of Kashmir" in Srinagar to honour artists of Kashmir to promote young artists of the Valley. The theme of this event is to award the deserving.
The chief guest of the event would be Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, IAS, Tribal Affairs Department JK.
The artist from various categories including male and female singer, dancers, youtubers, influencers, social activists, music bands would be honoured in this event.
In this event, around 40 stars from Kashmir including Bashir Kotur, Actor; Gulzar Fighter, Actor; Adnan Shah, Influencer ;Popping Sam, Dancer; Bilal bhagat, Cinematographer; Anees Bhat, Photographer; MJ Star, Dancer; Yasir, Musician; Asif, Musician; Behzad Mallah, Stand Up; Jallad, Youtuber; Tariq Ghani, Influencer; Waqar Khan, Singer; Atif Khan, Social Activist; Shazia Bhat, Fashion Blogger; Kral Koor, Potter; Musaib Bhat, Youtuber; RajaAdam, Magician; Sethi Express, Youtuber; Kashmiri Kalkharabs, Youtuber; Idrees Mir, Youtuber; Rapper Ashu, Rap; Rap Kid Arfat, Rap; Umar Nazir, Singer; Babbar Mudasir, Singer; Ishfaq kawa, Musician; Mehmeet Syed, Singer; Yawar Abdal, Singer; Mohammad Muneem( Alif),Mimicry Artist ;Anwar Kasana etc. will be honoured by Aryans Group.