AS College organises debate competition

Srinagar: The Debating and Cultural Committee of Amar Singh College Srinagar organised a District Level singing, essay writing and debating competition as a part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.
The event was held at Bukhari Hall, Amar Singh College.
Prof. Henna Amin, Coordinator of the event and Head od the Department of English, moderated the Inaugural Session. The event was graced by the presence Vice-Chancellor CUS, Prof. (Dr) Qayyum Hussain, Principal Amar Singh College Srinagar, Prof. Bashir Ahmed Rather, Dean Humanities and Liberal Arts, CUS, Dr. Deeba Sarmad, Sports Secretary CUS, Prof Tariq Ashai, Dean Social Sciences CUS, Prof Mujahid Ahmad, guest faculty, organisers, participants and students of various city colleges.
Chief Guest, Vice-Chancellor CUS, Prof. (Dr) Qayyum Hussain, in his Presidential Address spoke about education being the key to nation-building.
He also deliberated on the theme of patriotism and nationalism. Prof. Bashir Ahmed Rather, Principal Amar Singh College Srinagar, in his welcome address, paid a tribute to the undying spirit of celebrating Indian Independence and taking India to another level of excellence.
The Principal officially welcomed all the participants and faculty members from the rest of the colleges. Dr. Deeba Sarmad, Dean Humanities and Liberal Arts, CUS and Guest of Honour for the event praised Amar Singh College, Srinagar for taking a lead in organising such events and programmes that provide students with ample opportunities to get involved in various creative activities.
In the Creative Session of the event, students from various colleges of Srinagar participated in Debating, Singing and Essay-Writing Competition on the themes of “Vishwa Guru Bharat: Contesting Possibilities”, “Patriotism” and “India at 75: Opportunities and Challenges” respectively.
They were judged by Prof. Rubeena Jabeen (AISE College), Prof. Mujahid Ahmad (A S College), Prof. Tariq Ashai (A S College), Prof. Sukhwant Kaur (Women’s College) Prof. Irfana (AAAM College) and Prof. Zahida Akhtar (A S College).
Fahad Fayaz and Abid Rasheed both from Amar Singh College, and Ms Salwa Bashir from Govt. College for Women, Srinagar, bagged the first prize in Debating, Singing and Essay-Writing Competition respectively. They were felicitated with a cash prize of rupees 5000 each.
Ms Seman Fatima from S P college, Suhail Yusuf from Islamia College of Science and Commerce, and Ms Baseerat from S P College were declared runner ups in each category and were presented with a cash prize of rupees 3000 each.