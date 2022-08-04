AS College organises debate competition

Srinagar: The Debating and Cultural Committee of Amar Singh College Srinagar organised a District Level singing, essay writing and debating competition as a part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.

The event was held at Bukhari Hall, Amar Singh College.

Prof. Henna Amin, Coordinator of the event and Head od the Department of English, moderated the Inaugural Session. The event was graced by the presence Vice-Chancellor CUS, Prof. (Dr) Qayyum Hussain, Principal Amar Singh College Srinagar, Prof. Bashir Ahmed Rather, Dean Humanities and Liberal Arts, CUS, Dr. Deeba Sarmad, Sports Secretary CUS, Prof Tariq Ashai, Dean Social Sciences CUS, Prof Mujahid Ahmad, guest faculty, organisers, participants and students of various city colleges.