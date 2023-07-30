AS College Srinagar announces admissions to under-graduate programmes as per NEP

"The students will be admitted through the common admission portal www.jkadmission.samarth.ac.in. Before applying online all prospective students are advised to visit our university website www.cussrinagar.edu.in," the notification read.

The college has advised the aspiring students to check Admission Notification No-01 – CUS of 2023 Academic Session 2023 for eligibility conditions.

The notification read that the students will be admitted to a four year undergraduate program (FYUGP)-with exit/entry in terms of certificate after one year, diploma after two years, degree after three years and degree with honours or research after four years.

"The entry and exit option will be strictly as per Cluster university guidelines. In case a student has not appeared in CUET he or she can still apply for admission under non-CUET category," the college notification read.

All the applicants have been advised to visit the Common Admission Portal www.jkadmission.samarth.ac.in and download the Brochure and understand the workflow fully before applying online.

"A student can give multiple options of Program offered by college as per eligibility and preference. Our endeavour will be to impart quality education to students under NEP and attendance of students will be compulsory strictly as per requirement of a programme," the college notification read.

The notification issued by Principal AS College Prof. Sheikh Aijaz Bashir reads that the institution will extend complete support to those desirous of seeking admission at the College and can visit college admission section helpdesk from 2.30pm to 4pm on any working day or alternatively can seek any clarification on mobile numbers: 7006067824 or 9797994960 or can speak to convener admission Prof. Saleem Iqbal (7889761387).