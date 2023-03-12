As criticism mounts, J&K government seeks feedback over property tax

Srinagar, Mar 12: Amid growing criticism over imposition of property tax in Jammu & Kashmir, the administration of the Union Territory has sought feedback from the general public over the proposed tax.

In a notice , as reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the Housing & Urban Development has sought suggestions/ comments from the general public over imposition of property tax in Jammu & Kashmir.

“Any suggestions/ comments in this regard are welcome and may be sent to the Housing & Urban Development Department at the email address housingudd9@gmail.com within 10 days ,” read the notice.

The notice stated that UT of Jammu & Kashmir is levying property tax on residential houses/apartments, commercial establishments, within the municipal areas from April 01, 2023 in terms of two notifications issued by the H&UDD on Feb 21.