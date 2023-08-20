As pilgrim inflow reduces, Amarnath Yatra to be suspended from August 23 for track restoration: Govt

It said that the Chadi Mubarak shall proceed via traditional Pahalgam route marking the culmination of Yatra 2023 on 31st August.

The 62-day long Shri Amarnathji Yatra, 2023 commenced on 1st July this year and it will culminate with the event of Chadi Mubarak on 31st August 2023.

The Yatra commenced simultaneously from both the routes - the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district.

This year the Yatra has seen overwhelming footfall with more than 4.4 lakh pilgrims having taken darshan at the Holy Amarnathji Shrine so far.