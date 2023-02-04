ASE Baramulla students shine at Int’l Junior Olympiad

NOF-junior, the leading education technological company, holds Olympiad exams to test the strengths of students in 14 countries.

The curriculum coordinator at ASE, Ms. Aafreen Farooq, credited the success of the students to the dynamic and child-centric curriculum of international standards. “This curriculum, with its focus on multiple domains and intelligences, makes it easier for students to excel in competitive exams,” she said.

While thanking her team of educators and the school management for providing world-class training, the Asma Sidiq, Coordinator ASE said that the school has introduced activity-based curriculum from the beginning, which has proved beneficial for the students and they are now excelling in each field.