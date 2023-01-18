ASER-2022 depicts gaps in J&K's education system

"Among the enrolled students, the proportion of children in private schools is quite high (43.6) percent compared to other states," the report said.

As per the report, the enrollment in government schools has fallen and is currently 55.5 percent.

"Around 4.8 percent of children in the age group of 15-16 year olds in J&K are not enrolled in schools," it reads.

The report has also highlighted gender gaps in older children in terms of their enrollment in schools.

As per the report findings, the girls in the 15-16 year age group are more likely to be out of school than boys.

"In 2022, about 40 percent of all children in Grade III were at grade level in math and about 20 percent in reading," ASER report reads.