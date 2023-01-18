ASER-2022 depicts gaps in J&K's education system

Srinagar, Jan 18: The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER)-2022 released on Wednesday has depicted gaps in the J&K education system while highlighting the poor performance of the students in their reading abilities.
The National report has, however, revealed that the primary class students were better in arithmetic than reading.
The Key findings of the ASER-2022 report has revealed that only 0.5 percent of children in the age group of 6 to 14 years were not enrolled in schools.
"Among the enrolled students, the proportion of children in private schools is quite high (43.6) percent compared to other states," the report said.
As per the report, the enrollment in government schools has fallen and is currently 55.5 percent.
"Around 4.8 percent of children in the age group of 15-16 year olds in J&K are not enrolled in schools," it reads.
The report has also highlighted gender gaps in older children in terms of their enrollment in schools.
As per the report findings, the girls in the 15-16 year age group are more likely to be out of school than boys.
"In 2022, about 40 percent of all children in Grade III were at grade level in math and about 20 percent in reading," ASER report reads.
The report has highlighted that the department needs urgent help in acquiring foundational skills in literacy and numeracy besides requiring a big push in early grades to help children reach NIPUN Bharat goals in the next few years.
"While the proportion of those not enrolled anywhere has fallen, older girls still need to be brought back to school," the ASER report reads.
The report has, however, stated that a great deal of efforts are being made towards achieving goals for the foundational stage (age 3-8) as outlined in the NEP 2020.
"Rising enrolment in pre-school classes, fewer under age children going to Grade I, FLN notifications and widespread teacher training. The momentum must be maintained," it reads.
The ASER report has revealed that high efforts were needed in the classroom if all children are to achieve basic foundational literacy & numeracy by Grade Ill by 2025.
"Targeted efforts needed to close gaps by school type. There is an urgent need to catch up in all upper primary or middle school grades for ensuring foundational literacy and numeracy throughout the elementary stage," it reads.
The ASER- 2022, the 17th National report on education, was released on Wednesday morning in New Delhi by Ajay Piramal who is Chairman Piramal Group and Chairman Pratham Education Foundation.
In his keynote address Piramal has congratulated Pratham on the release of ASER 2022.
ASER is the largest citizen-led rural survey, delineating the status-quo of primary education in India.