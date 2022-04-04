Asha stitching centre inaugurated

Srinagar, Apr 4: As part of the women empowerment initiatives undertaken by the Army on a large scale across the Gurez valley, a stitching centre was inaugurated today by the Sarpanch and women of Tamam village dedicated especially for the women folk of Tamam and Achoora Villages.
According to a press note, the event was attended by a gathering of 57 locals, army officers of the locals unit and lady officers of the Snow Leopard Brigade in Gurez.
At present a total of 27 women are being trained at two stitching centres in Dawar and Markoot Villages run by the Army apart from the newly inaugurated “Asha Stitching Centre” at Tamam village which would cater for the training of additional 20 more women.
“On successful completion of their training the women are also being provided with course completion certificate by the Indian Army which would increase their employment options. The Skill Development Department and Jan Shiksha Sansthan Kupwara have also been contacted by the Army for affiliation of these centres and certification of the women undergoing training at these centres. A visit is also planned by these departments in the month of April to validate these centres and introduce other skill development initiatives in Gurez,”a press note said.