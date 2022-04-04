Asha stitching centre inaugurated

According to a press note, the event was attended by a gathering of 57 locals, army officers of the locals unit and lady officers of the Snow Leopard Brigade in Gurez.

At present a total of 27 women are being trained at two stitching centres in Dawar and Markoot Villages run by the Army apart from the newly inaugurated “Asha Stitching Centre” at Tamam village which would cater for the training of additional 20 more women.