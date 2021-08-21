ASHA worker from Kupwara sets example by donating blood 25 times

“I still remember when the pregnant woman from our locality whom I had accompanied to District Hospital Handwara for delivery desperately needed blood. Since no male from her family was present that time, I rose to the occasion and donated blood for the first time,” the ASHA worker.

Although she was reluctant at the beginning, Bilqees somehow convinced herself given the woman's condition.

Ever since, the devoted ASHA worker has launched a parallel mission alongside her routine duties- to donate blood to those in need and save precious lives. Bilqees, who was engaged as an ASHA worker in the year 2012, has donated the life saving fluid as many as 25 times in her short service period of nine years and has saved many lives in the process.

"I feel privileged and proud to be the savior of many patients,” Bilqees told Greater Kashmir.



She happens to be a regular and registered blood donor at District Hospital Handwara where she has donated blood more than twelve times so far. She has also donated blood at Sub District Hospital Kupwara and LD Hospital Srinagar on several occasions, she said.