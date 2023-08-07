Asha workers lodge protest for better salaries in Bandipora

"We have been working for sixteen years. For the first eight years, we were not paid at all. Later, the government gave us a thousand rupees and then raised it to two thousand," said Shazia Begum, president of the Sumbal Sonawari Asha Workers Association.

Begum said that they are the frontline workers for most of the government schemes and they have to do regular house surveys. However, the salary they receive is not enough to meet their basic needs.

"We work hard to earn a living, but the amount we get is very low," said Bano, another Asha worker.