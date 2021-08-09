ASHA workers protest in Handwara, demand remuneration hike

The protesting ASHA workers said that they had been rendering their services efficiently for the past two decades without regular and adequate salary.

They said that besides their overburdened assignments, their services were being utilised to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic for the past year with a meager amount of Rs 1000 as remuneration.

The ASHA workers said that they were being given very low incentives compared to others and termed it as “sheer injustice”.

“We want the administration to increase our remuneration to Rs 21,000 so that we can fulfill our basic needs,” they said.

The ASHA workers said that they had been protesting for a long time now to get their demands redressed but added that every dispensation had let them down.

They have sought immediate intervention of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and demanded their services be regularised and monthly remuneration of Rs 21,000.