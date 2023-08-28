ASHA workers stage protest in  Kupwara for hike in remuneration

Kupwara, Aug 28: ASHA workers of several Health Blocks Monday staged protest in Kupwara over implementation of Minimum Wage Act. They said that they have been deprived of incentives and salary for the last several months thus putting them at a lot of inconvenience.
Protesting ASHA workers said that they have been rendering their services efficiently for almost two decades now without any regular and adequate salary.
ASHA workers said they are being given very low incentives which according to them is sheer injustice.
"We want the administration to increase our remuneration to twenty one thousand so that we can fulfil our basic needs," they said.
The protesting ASHA workers said that they have been demonstrating to get their demands redressed but every dispensation has let them down.
They have sought immediate intervention of LG Manoj Sinha in this matter and demanded their services be regularised with monthly remuneration of twenty one thousand.