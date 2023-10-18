Ashish Kumar Mishra to replace Rakesh Balwal as Srinagar police chief

Srinagar, Oct 18: Ashish Kumar Mishra (IPS) was on Wednesday posted as SSP Srinagar, replacing Rakesh Balwal who has been repatriated to his parent cadre.
"In pursuance of the approval of Competent Authority for pre-mature repatriation of Shri Rakesh Balwal, IPS (MA:2012) from AGMUT Cadre, to his parent cadre i.e. Manipur cadre, the Officer is relieved from the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir, to enable him to join his parent cadre," read an official order.
"Consequent to the above, in the interest of administration the following transfers and postings are hereby ordered with immediate effect: Shri Ashish Kumar Mishra, IPS (AGMUT:13), Senior Superintendent of Police, Anantnag is transferred and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar. Shri G. V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, IPS (AGMUT:14), AIG (CIV) Police Headquarters, is transferred and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police, Anantnag vice Shri Ashish Kumar Mishra, IPS."
In another order, the government relieved Imtiaz Ismail Parray who has been appointed as DIV in Sashastra Seema Bal.
"Consequent upon the approval of the Competent Authority for appointment of Shri Imtiaz Ismail Parray, IPS (AGMUT: 2009), DIG (Training) Police Headquarters, as Deputy Inspector General in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), on deputation basis, for a period of five years from the date of the assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the Officer is relieved from the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir, to enable him to take up the new assignment at the Centre," read an order.
"It is further ordered that Ms. Sarah Rizvi, IPS (AGMUT:2008), DIG IR, Jammu, shall hold the charge of the post of DIG (Training) Police Headquarters, in addition to her own duties, till further orders."