Ashish Kumar Mishra to replace Rakesh Balwal as Srinagar police chief

In another order, the government relieved Imtiaz Ismail Parray who has been appointed as DIV in Sashastra Seema Bal.

"Consequent upon the approval of the Competent Authority for appointment of Shri Imtiaz Ismail Parray, IPS (AGMUT: 2009), DIG (Training) Police Headquarters, as Deputy Inspector General in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), on deputation basis, for a period of five years from the date of the assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the Officer is relieved from the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir, to enable him to take up the new assignment at the Centre," read an order.

"It is further ordered that Ms. Sarah Rizvi, IPS (AGMUT:2008), DIG IR, Jammu, shall hold the charge of the post of DIG (Training) Police Headquarters, in addition to her own duties, till further orders."