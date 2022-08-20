Ashish Sood criticises Mehbooba Mufti for her statements

“The PDP chief seems to be frustrated and is accordingly issuing statements because back doors have been closed. PDP used to get a boycott call and then get 150 votes for the election of a legislator of the then Legislative Assembly,” he said.

“Tell me if Mehbooba has allowed any marginalised Muslim to become a legislator. Absolutely not.”

Sood said that even though there was no issue, she continues to criticise. “However, her issue is with Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for his honesty and efforts to strengthen democracy at the grass root level,” she said.