Ashok Koul , Darakhshan Andrabi address business community convention

After the interactive session, Ashok Koul in his address said, “Business community is the backbone of our economy and when India becomes fifth largest economy of the world, the role of our business leaders in the whole achievement deserves acknowledgement.” Dr Darakhshan Andrabi said that “our business community suffered a lot during three decades long turmoil in Kashmir and their future had become bleak due to the support of the earlier rulers to the violence brigade who disrupted our lives.” She added, “But Narendra Modi came as a redeemer who helped us in coming out of the death trap of terrorism and dynastic exploitation. Now we are living in a peaceful Kashmir where life has started blooming again. After restoration of peace, businesses have flourished again. Tourism has picked up. Jobs are now available to thousands of youth and this is all because of Modi ji's vision of J&K", said Andrabi. BJP Spokesperson Abhijit Jasrotia and District President Srinagar Adhok Bhat were also present in the event.