Ashura a lesson for upholding truth, resisting evil: Mehbooba

In her message, the PDP President said the events at Karbala teach us the lesson of upholding the principles of righteousness in all trying circumstances and denying forces of evil to make us bow or succumb before them. She said the unparalleled courage, sacrifice and patience displayed by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions at Karbala reinvigorated our faith in a just and egalitarian system. She added Ashura- e -Muharram is an occasion to enlighten and guide the whole of mankind forever.