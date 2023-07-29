Ashura procession taken out in Karnah for the first time

Kupwara, July 29: The Ashura procession was taken out for the first time in border town Karnah of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday.
The procession was taken out in the Gundisyedan area of Karnah in which over 100 Shia mourners participated.
The procession ended peacefully in the afternoon.
Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) KarnahGulzar Ahmad said that almost thirty households belonging to the Shia community live at Gundisyedan, some 7 km from main town Tangdhar.
He said that around 100 mourners participated in the Ashura procession.
“The procession ended peacefully. We had made all arrangements besides security measures had been put in place,” Ahmad said.
Meanwhile, local Shia leaders hailed the efforts of the administration for making all arrangements.
“SDM Karnah and Station House Officer (SHO) Karnah remained present on the occasion. Even people from the Sunni community offered us water during the procession,” Moulana Syed WaqarHussainQazmi told Greater Kashmir.
Gundisyedan area happens to be the only place in Karnah where people from Shia community reside and this is for the first time that an Ashura procession was taken out.