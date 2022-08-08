Kashmir

Ashura processions in Budgam: Police issue traffic advisory

General public is requested to follow the advisory.
The day is observed as a symbol of sacrifice and mourning, recalling the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), in the battle of Karbala on the 10th of Muharram, over 1300 years ago.
The day is observed as a symbol of sacrifice and mourning, recalling the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), in the battle of Karbala on the 10th of Muharram, over 1300 years ago.Habib Naqash for Greater Kashmir (File)
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Aug 8: Police in Budgam on Monday issued a traffic advisory in view of Ashura processions scheduled to be carried out in the central Kashmir district.

Traffic advisory:

In view of 10th Muharram (Ashura) corresponding to 9th August, Muhurrum-ul-Haram processions are scheduled to be carried out from Imam Bargah Mirgund to Imam Bargah Budgam and Dargah Bab-ul-Hawaij upto Imam Bargah Hajipora Via Main Road (Ichgam), following traffic diversions shall be in place in Budgam to avoid traffic congestions and for convenience of the general public/commuters:

1. From Imam bargah Mirgund to Imam Bargah Budgam

Diversion at Nasrullahpora via Dafpora-Warapora.

Diversion at Sebden Flyover via Railway Station-Ompora.

Once the procession will cross Mirgund Chowk the diversion will be via Sebden. Same for Karipora crossing via Karipora- Railway Road

Diversion at Ompora Chowk via Railway Station-Reshipora link to Sebden flyover.

Diversion at Mamath Crossing via Paller Budgam.No traffic shall be allowed after 9: 00 hrs towards Imambargah Budgam.

2) From Dargah Bab-ul-Hawaij upto Imam Bargah Hajipora Via Main Road (Ichgam).

(Downward Traffic from Khansahib):-

Diversion at Itchkoot Crossing towards Ring Road via Zoorigund-Wadipora.

(Upward Traffic towards Khansahib):

Diversion at near Goor-e-Chaddai via Ring Road-Itchkoot. No traffic shall be allowed after 9: 00 hours towards Ichgam.

General public is requested to follow the advisory. For any assistance please contact Police Budgam on following telephone numbers:-

PCR Budgam

 01951-255027

 01951-255207

 8082567612

SHO Budgam

9419000538

Ashura
Ashoora
Imam Hussain (AS)

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com