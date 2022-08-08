Ashura processions in Budgam: Police issue traffic advisory

1. From Imam bargah Mirgund to Imam Bargah Budgam

Diversion at Nasrullahpora via Dafpora-Warapora.

Diversion at Sebden Flyover via Railway Station-Ompora.

Once the procession will cross Mirgund Chowk the diversion will be via Sebden. Same for Karipora crossing via Karipora- Railway Road

Diversion at Ompora Chowk via Railway Station-Reshipora link to Sebden flyover.

Diversion at Mamath Crossing via Paller Budgam.No traffic shall be allowed after 9: 00 hrs towards Imambargah Budgam.