Ashura processions in Budgam: Police issue traffic advisory

Srinagar, Aug 8: Police in Budgam on Monday issued a traffic advisory in view of Ashura processions scheduled to be carried out in the central Kashmir district.
Traffic advisory:
In view of 10th Muharram (Ashura) corresponding to 9th August, Muhurrum-ul-Haram processions are scheduled to be carried out from Imam Bargah Mirgund to Imam Bargah Budgam and Dargah Bab-ul-Hawaij upto Imam Bargah Hajipora Via Main Road (Ichgam), following traffic diversions shall be in place in Budgam to avoid traffic congestions and for convenience of the general public/commuters:
1. From Imam bargah Mirgund to Imam Bargah Budgam
Diversion at Nasrullahpora via Dafpora-Warapora.
Diversion at Sebden Flyover via Railway Station-Ompora.
Once the procession will cross Mirgund Chowk the diversion will be via Sebden. Same for Karipora crossing via Karipora- Railway Road
Diversion at Ompora Chowk via Railway Station-Reshipora link to Sebden flyover.
Diversion at Mamath Crossing via Paller Budgam.No traffic shall be allowed after 9: 00 hrs towards Imambargah Budgam.
2) From Dargah Bab-ul-Hawaij upto Imam Bargah Hajipora Via Main Road (Ichgam).
(Downward Traffic from Khansahib):-
Diversion at Itchkoot Crossing towards Ring Road via Zoorigund-Wadipora.
(Upward Traffic towards Khansahib):
Diversion at near Goor-e-Chaddai via Ring Road-Itchkoot. No traffic shall be allowed after 9: 00 hours towards Ichgam.
General public is requested to follow the advisory. For any assistance please contact Police Budgam on following telephone numbers:-
PCR Budgam
01951-255027
01951-255207
8082567612
SHO Budgam
9419000538