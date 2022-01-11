ASI arrested in Kupwara while accepting bribe

Srinagar, Jan 11: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths Tuesday arrested a Police officer in Kupwara for demanding and accepting a bribe from a driver for getting his vehicle released from the court.
The ACB received a complaint on its helpline alleging therein that Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Sultan Mir of Police Station Kupwara was demanding a bribe for providing a report to the court on an application moved by him, a spokesman of the ACB said.
The complainant had made an application through his counsel before the court for release of his truck and its documents which were seized by the Police in an accident case, the spokesman said.
The complainant alleged that his truck met with an accident on November 29 last year near Heri, Kupwara, he said. A case was registered against the Police officer at Police Station, Kupwara.
“During investigations of the case, the documents of the complainant's vehicle and the vehicle were seized by the Police Station, Kupwara. For releasing these documents and the vehicle the complainant moved an application before the Sessions Court Kupwara," he said. “The court sought a report from Police Station Kupwara.”