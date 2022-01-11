ASI caught taking bribe from truck driver in Kupwara: ACB

Srinagar, Jan 11: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday said it trapped and arrested Assistant Sub Inspector of Police Station Kupwara for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a truck driver.
As per an ACB statement, a complaint was lodged in this regard alleging that the accused Mohammad Sultan Mir of Police Station Kupwara is demanding bribe for providing report to the court on an application moved by the complainant through his counsel for release of his truck and its documents which were seized by the police station in accident case.
The complainant's truck had met with an accident on November 29 near Heri, Kupwara.
Accordingly, a case was registered against him at Police Station, Kupwara, the ACB said adding during investigation of the accident case, the documents of the complainant’s vehicle and the vehicle were seized by the Police Station, Kupwara.
For releasing these documents and vehicle, the complainant moved an application before the Sessions Court Kupwara, which sought report from Police station Kupwara.
The complainant approached ASI Mohd Sultan Mir, Investigating Officer of the case for providing report to the court, but the ASI as per the ACB demanded a bribe from him for providing report to the court.
“As the contents of complaint prima facie disclosed the commission of offence as defined under section 7 of the P.C Act 1988. Accordingly, a case under FIR number 01/2022 was registered at Police Station ACB Baramulla against ASI Mohammad Sultan Mir, posted at Police Station Kupwara,” it said.
During the course of investigation a trap team was constituted which caught the ASI red handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant, added the ACB.
The accused was arrested and taken into custody by an ACB Team while the bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses.