ASI caught taking bribe from truck driver in Kupwara: ACB

As per an ACB statement, a complaint was lodged in this regard alleging that the accused Mohammad Sultan Mir of Police Station Kupwara is demanding bribe for providing report to the court on an application moved by the complainant through his counsel for release of his truck and its documents which were seized by the police station in accident case.

The complainant's truck had met with an accident on November 29 near Heri, Kupwara.

Accordingly, a case was registered against him at Police Station, Kupwara, the ACB said adding during investigation of the accident case, the documents of the complainant’s vehicle and the vehicle were seized by the Police Station, Kupwara.