Asia's first Foxglove festival held in Bhadarwah

Commanding Officer 4RR while addressing the gathering said, "after media highlighted the importance of this unique flower, we decided to be a part of this endeavour as we had successfully organised snow festival earlier this year to attract tourists and we will continue to do so by organising a summer carnival soon."

"This is a right Step in right direction and the timing is also good as this is the latest trend in the tourism industry and need of the hour to harness nature based tourism," said Dr Neeraj Sharma, head of department Institute of Mountain Environment Bhadarwah Campus.

"These kind of festivals will surely attract flower and bird lovers and this is the best possible way to harness eco based tourism as this Valley has got immense potential beside it is still unexplored," Dr Neeraj added.