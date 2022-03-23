Asia's largest Tulip Garden in Srinagar thrown open for visitors

Srinagar, Mar 23: Asia’s largest Tulip Garden on the foothills of Zabarwan hills in Srinagar was thrown open to a rush of visitors on Wednesday.
The garden was thrown open for the public by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta while Director Floriculture, Director Health, Deputy Mayor Srinagar Municipal Corporation, and other officials were also present on the occasion.
News agency KNT quoted Chief Secretary saying that there was a lot of scope for tourism in J&K and that the government expected more and more visitors will visit the garden.
Director Floriculture Farooq Ahmed Rather said most of the 1.5 million bulbs have bloomed adding the department expects a huge rush of visitors in days ahead.
A large number of people including tourists were seen enjoying the tulip bloom and the beautiful landscape at the garden.
“I am mesmerized by the beauty of Kashmir. This Tulip Garden is amazing and I wish to visit here every year,” Adarsh Soni, a tourist from Mumbai said.