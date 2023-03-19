ASPIRE collaborates with Vivek Oberoi’s i30 learning centre initiative

Talking to media persons during the opening ceremony of i30 learning centre, Oberoi said the motive behind joining hands with ASPIRE was to stop the brain drain and provide high quality learning to the talented students within Valley.

“During my last visit here, I found that Kashmiri students are very much talented and are capable of cracking All India ranking level exams. But these students either go abroad or visit different states of the Country because of their aspirations. So we decided to provide them with high quality education locally in Kashmir,” he said.