ASPIRE collaborates with Vivek Oberoi’s i30 learning centre initiative

Srinagar, Mar 19: Vivek Anand Oberoi, the co-founder of i30 Learning Centre on Sunday termed ASPIRE Institute in Srinagar as a hallmark of quality noting that they joined hands with them because of their credibility and their belief in high quality standard of teaching.
Talking to media persons during the opening ceremony of i30 learning centre, Oberoi said the motive behind joining hands with ASPIRE was to stop the brain drain and provide high quality learning to the talented students within Valley.
“During my last visit here, I found that Kashmiri students are very much talented and are capable of cracking All India ranking level exams. But these students either go abroad or visit different states of the Country because of their aspirations. So we decided to provide them with high quality education locally in Kashmir,” he said.
He said i30 learning centre has crossed over 150 destinations across the Country and they joined hands with ASPIRE in Kashmir given their credibility and capability.
“With the support of i30 learning Centre ASPIRE will have access to modern day technological tools which is for sure to improve their learning teaching methods,” he said. Notably, India’s largest chain of blended learning centres known popularly as i30 Learning Centre, a Vivek Oberoi Initiative, is the fastest-growing chain of coaching centres in the country.
“ASPIRE is our face in Kashmir and it is a hallmark of quality and they are entrepreneurial. We associate with the people who are non-controversial, clean and those who can understand they can grow with us,” Vivek Oberoi said.
He said the youth of Kashmir should grow and get a better platform to fulfill their aspirations.
“So, for this, we invested in ASPIRE as they believe in high quality teaching and we decided to provide the platform to students at a comfortable pricing,” he said.
He said education was the only tool with us which can change the lives of people for better and we will provide every possible help to ASPIRE to help them come to the expectations of modern day needs of the students .
Meanwhile, speaking about the film policy of Jammu and Kashmir, Vivek Oberoi said that J&K has one of the best tourism and film policies.
“Sinha Sb (J&K Lieutenant Governor) is doing a wonderful job here. The tourism and film policies are best among all policies across the Country. Shooting of around 350 movies has already been done here and we are expecting to shoot more films here,” he said.
Earlier, CEO ASPIRE Latief Ahmad Masudie in his welcome address extended his gratitude to Vivek Oberoi for joining hands with them. Chairman Private School Association Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) G N Var also spoke at the occasion and highlighted the challenges faced by the education sector in Jammu and Kashmir.
Co-founder i30 learning centre Col N Nadella and Dr Vijay Arora member i30 learning were also present at the occasion.