Assembly election in J&K expected to be held in Mar-Apr next year: BJP’s Ashok Koul

Srinagar, Sept 28: Jammu and Kashmir BJP General Secretary Ashok Koul on Wednesday said that assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are expected to be conducted in March-April next year after the publication of final electoral rolls in November 25 this year.
Koul while talking to reporters in north Kashmir's Bandipora said that January and February are "not suitable for elections in J&K due to weather conditions and it's obvious that elections will be conducted in March-April next year", news agency KNO reported.
He said that the publication of final electoral roll would be completed on November 25, following which voter list will be out and Election Commission will start the preparation for conducting the elections in J&K.
Koul visited Bandipora to take review of ongoing Seva Pakhwada program in the district. He also impressed upon the party leaders in the district to make all arrangements to make upcoming visit of union Home Minister Amit Shah's to J&K a success.