J&K assembly elections after taking weather, security concerns, other polls into account: CEC

Srinagar, Jan 18: Chief Election Commissioner of (CEC) India Rajiv Kumar Wednesday said that elections in J&K are due and the same will be held after taking the weather, security concerns and the schedule of other state polls into account.

Replying to a query in a press conference held in New Delhi, CEC Kumar said that process of delimitation has been completed in J&K. “Fixing, re-arranging polling stations, appointing ROs, AEROs and rest of the formalities have been completed. We are of the view that wherever these things are completed, elections become due and they must be held,” he said as reported by news agency, Kashmir News Observer (KNO).

The CEC said that elections in J&K will be held after taking weather, security concerns, and schedule of elections in other states into account. He, however, didn’t specify any date or month when J&K would go to polls.

The delimitation process in J&K was completed last year. The Delimitation Commission headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, (a retired Judge of the Supreme Court of India),and Sh. Sushil Chandra, (Chief Election Commissioner) and Sh. K. K. Sharma, (State Election Commissioner, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir), as Ex-Officio members of the Delimitation Commission finalised the Delimitation Order for the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

As per the final Delimitation Order, the following things came into effect from the date to be notified by the Central Government: Out of the 90 Assembly Constituencies in the region, 43 will be part of Jammu region and 47 for Kashmir region keeping in view the provisions of Section 9(1)(a) of the Delimitation Act, 2002 and Section 60(2)(b) of Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019.

After consultation with Associate Members, representatives of political parties, citizens, civil society groups, nine assembly constituencies have been reserved for STs, out of which six are in Jammu region and three in the Valley.