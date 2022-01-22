Assembly polls in J&K after delimitation; statehood to be restored once situation normal: Shah

Virtually releasing India's first "District Good Governance Index", he said Jammu and Kashmir is a priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and multipronged efforts are being made for the all round development of the union territory.

"As far as the democratic process is concerned, the delimitation process has started. After its completion, we will hold the (assembly) elections.

"Some people have said many things, but I want to tell you that I had given assurance in Parliament that the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be restored. Once situation in Jammu and Kashmir becomes normal, the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be restored," he said.

Shah said some people want to create confusion in the minds of the people of the valley and he wants to request everyone not to fall into their trap.

He said democracy has reached the lowest level of the society after implementation of the panchayati raj system and that is why some people are worried.

He said Jammu and Kashmir can be developed only through democracy, and people can be happy and youths can get jobs also through democracy.

"But to sustain the democracy, peace is necessary in Jammu and Kashmir. I want to appeal to the youths of Jammu and Kashmir not to get instigated by the statements of vested interests. I want to tell the youths to have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have faith in Jammu and Kashmir administration," he said.

Shah said some people were spreading lies for their narrow political interests.

"I want to appeal to everyone, especially the youths to ask these people some questions. Those who are saying that the valley's land will be usurped, they should be asked whose land has been taken away so far. By spreading such lies, they are trying to put barrier in the development of Jammu and Kashmir.