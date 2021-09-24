Assistant Executive Engineer dies after his car rolls down into gorge in central Kashmir's Kangan

Ganderbal, Sep 24: A Srinagar resident posted as an Assistant Executive Engineer(AEE) in the PMGSY sub-division Kangan in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district died after his car skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge in Kachnambal village of the district on Friday evening, an official said.
The official told Greater Kashmir that the AEE whom he identified as Altaf Ahmad Cheka, a resident of Ahmednagar Soura area in Srinagar was on way from Wangath towards Ganderbal when his car bearing registration number JK01AN-5394 met with the accident in the area resulting in his on- spot death.
The body has been brought to Trauma Hospital Kangan and will be handed over to his family for last rites, the official added.
A case under relevant sections of laws has been registered while the further investigation has been taken up in the incident.