Assistant Executive Engineer dies after his car rolls down into gorge in central Kashmir's Kangan

The official told Greater Kashmir that the AEE whom he identified as Altaf Ahmad Cheka, a resident of Ahmednagar Soura area in Srinagar was on way from Wangath towards Ganderbal when his car bearing registration number JK01AN-5394 met with the accident in the area resulting in his on- spot death.

The body has been brought to Trauma Hospital Kangan and will be handed over to his family for last rites, the official added.

A case under relevant sections of laws has been registered while the further investigation has been taken up in the incident.