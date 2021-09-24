Kashmir

Assistant Executive Engineer dies after his car rolls down into gorge in central Kashmir's Kangan

The body has been brought to Trauma Hospital Kangan and will be handed over to his family for last rites, the official added.
The officer was on way from Wangath towards Ganderbal when his car bearing registration number JK01AN-5394 met with the accident in the area resulting in his on- spot death. Special Arrangement
Ganderbal, Sep 24: A Srinagar resident posted as an Assistant Executive Engineer(AEE) in the PMGSY sub-division Kangan in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district died after his car skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge in Kachnambal village of the district on Friday evening, an official said.

The official told Greater Kashmir that the AEE whom he identified as Altaf Ahmad Cheka, a resident of Ahmednagar Soura area in Srinagar was on way from Wangath towards Ganderbal when his car bearing registration number JK01AN-5394 met with the accident in the area resulting in his on- spot death.

The body has been brought to Trauma Hospital Kangan and will be handed over to his family for last rites, the official added.

A case under relevant sections of laws has been registered while the further investigation has been taken up in the incident.

