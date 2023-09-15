Assistant Professor aspirants complain of ‘out of syllabus’ question paper, seek fresh exams

The aspirants said the examination conducted on September 10 this year was marred by irregularities, including the distribution of a question paper that was substantially out of syllabus. In wake of this, the aspirants have demanded that the examination for the particular subject be held afresh to ensure fairness and integrity.

The aspirants said the JKPSC issued two separate notifications for Assistant Professor vacancies in various disciplines, including Mathematics, in HED and the Government College of Engineering and Technology (GCET). “Each notification contained distinct syllabi tailored to the specific requirements of the positions in these two different departments. This divergence in syllabi was recognized as essential, as the positions demanded varied skill sets, with one focusing on analytical aspects and the other on applied aspects of mathematics,” the aspirants said.