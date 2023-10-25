Asstt Prof of SP College publishes book ‘Microbiomes for the Management of Agricultural Sustainability’

Srinagar, Oct 25: An Assistant Professor of Environmental Science from Sri Pratap College, Cluster University Srinagar of J&K’s Higher Education Department (JK-HED) published his 20th book titled “Microbiomes for the Management of Agricultural Sustainability” with a reputed international publishing company, Springer Nature.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the lead editor of the book Gowhar Hamid Dar discusses innovative advancements in soil and crop microbiome technology for an environmentally sound integrated agricultural system.
Dar, a doctorate from the University of Kashmir, has more than 70 publications to his credit besides being the Principal Investigator and Co-Principal Investigator for various Research Projects.
His major area of specialisation is Environmental Microbiology with a special focus on fish diseases. Extended over 319 pages, the book highlights all significant aspects of microbiomes to be promising catalysts in integrated agricultural systems. The book beautifully describes the importance of blending microbiomes in the agriculture industry to maintain reliable soil health and optimum productivity.